  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Successful Issuance of BDCB Islamic Bills 56th Series

12/30/2021 | 03:37am EST
Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam (December 2021) - The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB), is pleased to announce the successful pricing of its 56th issuance of BDCB I-Bills.

The total of the sukuk issuance was BND27 million with the following details:

Series Issuance Date Maturity Date Tenor Rate
056
 30 December 2021 13 January 2022
 14 Days 0.1400%

With this issuance, BDCB thus far issued BND1.517 billion worth of short-term BDCB I-Bills since the maiden offering on 22nd October 2020, and the total holdings of the BDCB I-Bills outstanding as at 30th December 2021 stood at BND77 million.

Disclaimer

Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
