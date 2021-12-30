Successful Issuance of BDCB Islamic Bills 56th Series

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam (December 2021) - The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB), is pleased to announce the successful pricing of its 56th issuance of BDCB I-Bills.
The total of the sukuk issuance was BND27 million with the following details:
|
Series
|
Issuance Date
|
Maturity Date
|
Tenor
|
Rate
|
056
|
30 December 2021
|
13 January 2022
|
14 Days
|
0.1400%
With this issuance, BDCB thus far issued BND1.517 billion worth of short-term BDCB I-Bills since the maiden offering on 22nd October 2020, and the total holdings of the BDCB I-Bills outstanding as at 30th December 2021 stood at BND77 million.
Disclaimer
Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:36:04 UTC.