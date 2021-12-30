Successful Issuance of BDCB Islamic Bills 56th Series

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam (December 2021) - The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB), is pleased to announce the successful pricing of its 56th issuance of BDCB I-Bills.

The total of the sukuk issuance was BND27 million with the following details:



Series Issuance Date Maturity Date Tenor Rate 056

30 December 2021 13 January 2022

14 Days 0.1400%

With this issuance, BDCB thus far issued BND1.517 billion worth of short-term BDCB I-Bills since the maiden offering on 22nd October 2020, and the total holdings of the BDCB I-Bills outstanding as at 30th December 2021 stood at BND77 million.