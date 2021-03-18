Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sudan Household Budget and Poverty Survey

03/18/2021 | 06:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
To support the Government of Sudan to collect quality data on key socio-economic indicators and produce provisional national-level p overty estimates to inform policy planning and monitoring.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P176302

  • Status

    Pipeline

  • Team Leader

    Maria Gabriela Farfan Bertran, Alvin Etang Ndip

  • Borrower

    Republic of Sudan

  • Country

    Sudan

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    N/A

  • Total Project Cost

    US$ 2.20 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Central Bureau of Statistics

  • Region

    Africa East

  • Approval FY

    N/A

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    Moderate

  • Last Update Date

    March 10, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Consultant Services required

    Yes

  • Footnotes

    * Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved

    ** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    *** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 2.20
Total Project Cost** 2.20
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of February 28, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of February 28, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework PROJECT DEVELOPMENT OBJECTIVE INDICATORS Arrow
INDICATOR BASELINE CURRENT TARGET
INTERMEDIATE RESULTS INDICATORS
INDICATOR BASELINE CURRENT TARGET

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:36pCOLES  : Australia's Coles targets net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050
RE
06:36pEVEN CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S A  : announces its 4Q20 results
PU
06:35pSAGEN MI CANADA INC  : . to Issue $150 Million of Hybrid Notes
AQ
06:35pAMAZON COM  : Nike Says Shipping Problems Constrained Revenue Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:34pSPARTAN DELTA CORP.  : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Strategic Acquisitions and Financings
AQ
06:34pSAVILLS  : Central London investment jumps in February as investor confidence boosted by vaccination progress
PU
06:34pNUZEE  : d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) Announces The Commencement Of Proposed Public Offering Of Units
PR
06:32pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : FY2020 consolidated results presentation - Unipol and UnipolSai
PU
06:31pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
RE
06:31pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (IQDAX)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ