Sudan : Staff-Monitored Program-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Sudan »

PR20/298

IMF Board Endorses Staff-Monitored Program for Sudan

The Executive Board endorsed Sudan's Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which was approved by the Managing Director on September 9, 2020, as meeting the Upper Credit Tranche Conditionality standard.

Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which was The government requested the SMP to establish a strong track record of policy and reform implementation-a key requirement for eventual debt relief.

implementation-a key requirement for eventual debt relief. The 12-month SMP will support the government's home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, improving competitiveness, and strengthening governance.

Washington, DC - September 23, 2020: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) endorsed the Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) approved by the Managing Director on September 9, 2020 as meeting the Upper Credit Tranche Conditionality (UCT) standard.1

Following the Executive Board discussion, Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

"With the move to a transitional government, Sudan now has a window of opportunity for fundamental reforms to address major macro imbalances and lay the groundwork for inclusive growth. The transitional government has laid out a home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, removing distortions, improving competitiveness, and strengthening governance. The authorities have requested an IMF Staff-Monitored Program to establish a track record on policy and reform implementation, which is a requirement for eventual debt relief visa-vis official creditors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the challenges facing the country. Fiscal and external imbalances are large, inflation is high at 167 percent in August and rising, and competitiveness is weak. The humanitarian situation is dire with large numbers of internally displaced people and refugees.

"Under the 12-month SMP covering July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021, the authorities plan to continue the process of eliminating large fuel subsidies making space for greater social spending, including for the Sudan Family Support Program and health spending; the tax base will also be broadened, including through the rationalization of tax exemptions. The resulting fiscal adjustment is key to reducing monetization and inflation. The authorities also intend to take measures toward a unified market-clearing exchange rate. The removal of economic distortions together with measures to improve governance will reduce opportunities for

An SMP is an informal agreement between country authorities and Fund staff to monitor the implementation of the authorities' economic program. SMPs do not entail financial assistance or endorsement by the IMF Executive Board.

