Sudan: Statement by High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on reaching the HIPC Decision Point

06/30/2021 | 07:09am EDT
The European Union welcomes the announcement that Sudan has successfully reached the Decision Point under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.

This is another significant milestone in Sudan's transition towards democratic governance and economic recovery. Made possible by the momentous efforts and commitment of the Sudanese people and the Transitional Government, it will allow Sudan to significantly reduce its total debt and access much-needed financing from international financial institutions. This was also made possible thanks to the support of the international community, including the EU, which has supported debt relief for Sudan in its largest operation since the adoption of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative.

The EU is one of the leading partners of Sudan and remains firmly committed to supporting Sudan's democratic transition, both politically and financially. It is fundamental that this historic transition stays on track and does not suffer further from a very troubled regional situation.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:08:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
