Sudan: Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen for clearing it's arrears to the IDA

The European Union congratulates Sudan for clearing its arrears to the International Development Association (IDA).

The Sudanese Transitional Government's efforts will stabilise the economy, strengthen governance and improve the social and economic conditions of its citizens. In doing so, Sudan moves a step closer to normalising its relations with the international community and to advance debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative.

The EU would like to acknowledge the role of the United States of America in providing the bridge loan required to facilitate this clearance of arrears process.

The EU, in coordination with international partners, will continue to support the Sudanese Federal Transitional Government in its reform efforts towards sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.