Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sudan allocates $16.2 million in first foreign currency auction

05/27/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's central bank said on Wednesday it had allocated $16.2 million out of a possible $40 million in its first weekly foreign exchange auction aimed at providing dollars to importers of basic goods through the banking system.

Of 137 applications, 66 had been accepted, at rates of between 402 and 420 Sudanese pounds to the dollar, the central bank said. About 20 banks participated.

Applications had been rejected because they were for imports not included on an official list of basic goods that includes industrial and agricultural equipment, plastic bags and tea - or because bidders had applied through more than one bank.

Sudan sharply devalued its currency in February and moved to a managed flexible rate in an attempt to quash a black market on which most transactions had been conducted.

The black market rate was 445 pounds to the dollar on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.41245 Delayed Quote.3.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.826 Delayed Quote.5.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.2205 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013767 Delayed Quote.0.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.37% 0.73006 Delayed Quote.0.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33aUK accounting watchdog tightens fraud prevention guidelines
RE
03:29aBayer sticks to $2 billion provision after Glyphosate ruling
RE
03:27aEU countries seek to prolong bloc's funding for gas projects - document
RE
03:23aSudan allocates $16.2 million in first foreign currency auction
RE
03:22aHyundai's combustion engine strategy approved by top management in march -source
RE
03:22aHyundai motor group to slash combustion engine models in car line-up by 50%, source says without giving timeframe
RE
03:22aHyundai motor group to cut combustion engine diversity, free up resources to invest in electric cars -sources
RE
03:21aCameroon eyes $845 million debt issue this year on international market
RE
03:15aChina's Guangdong orders factories cut power use as hot weather strains grid
RE
03:15aFrance's Le Maire urges G7 to back global corporate tax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge
2China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote
5The little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn't

HOT NEWS