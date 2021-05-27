Sudan allocates $16.2 million in first foreign currency auction

Of 137 applications, 66 had been accepted, at rates of between 402 and 420 Sudanese pounds to the dollar, the central bank said. About 20 banks participated.

Applications had been rejected because they were for imports not included on an official list of basic goods that includes industrial and agricultural equipment, plastic bags and tea - or because bidders had applied through more than one bank.

Sudan sharply devalued its currency in February and moved to a managed flexible rate in an attempt to quash a black market on which most transactions had been conducted.

The black market rate was 445 pounds to the dollar on Wednesday.

