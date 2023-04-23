STORY: U.S. special forces troops have evacuated all American government workers, their families, and a small number of diplomatic staff from other countries from the fighting in Sudan, in an operation that flew into the capital Khartoum by helicopter, involved over a hundred soldiers, and is said to have lasted only an hour.

These are fighters with the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, one of the two warring factions in Sudan - the other being the Sudanese army.

The White House says no one was attacked during its operation and that they pulled out just under a hundred people.

But other countries' efforts appear to be facing problems, despite pledges by each side that they would coordinate evacuations of foreigners.

On Sunday the warring sides were accused each other of attacking a convoy of French nationals, and both said one French person was wounded.

And, the Egyptian government said one of its workers was shot and wounded, without giving details.

This stranded student from Nigeria says they have no food left, almost no water, and can't escape.

"Is it like we are cursed or something. Like you see other other countries evacuating their nationals. They are eager that they are showing that care they are valuing their lives. But for us, our own country is just full of excuses."

"There is no hope of survival. Everyone is just running helter skelter."

People who are not government workers, such as foreign students or local Sudanese, have a less clear escape route.

Some countries are encouraging people to head overland to the Port of Sudan for an evacuation by sea, such as this Saudi ship that recently returned from Sudan.

The U.S. says it may deploy navy assets to the port to assist Americans arriving there, but has warned it's a dangerous journey and previously said it would not coordinate evacuations for what it calls "private individuals."

Other Western countries are expected to send planes for their citizens but it's not certain when they may arrive.