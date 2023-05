STORY: "It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan humanitarian crisis into a full blown catastrophe," Dieng told a briefing of member states via video link.

Dieng added that civilians were taking refuge in parts of Sudan less affected by fighting or fleeing to neighboring countries. "The regional spillover effect of the crisis is a serious concern," he said.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.