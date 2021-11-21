Sudan military to reinstate PM Hamdok after deal - Umma Party head

KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's military plans to
reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and release all
political detainees under a deal to end weeks of unrest, the
head of one of the country's main political parties told Reuters
on Sunday.
Hamdok https://reut.rs/30OSWQ7 was placed under house arrest
when the military seized power on Oct. 25, derailing a
transition towards democracy agreed after the overthrow of Omar
al-Bashir in 2019 that ended his three decades of autocratic
rule.
The military dissolved Hamdok's cabinet and detained a
number of civilians who held top positions under the
power-sharing deal agreed with the military after Bashir was
ousted.
Under the new agreement between the military and civilian
political parties, Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of
technocrats, said Fadlallah Burma Nasir, head of the Umma Party
who attended the talks that led to the deal.
Sudan's Sovereign Council, which was formed in 2019, will
hold an urgent meeting on Sunday before announcing the
agreement, a source with knowledge of the talks said.
A source close to Hamdok said he was on board with the new
deal.
The media adviser of military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Activist groups leading protests since the coup have
demanded the military exit politics altogether, however.
A statement on Sunday on the Facebook page of the Forces of
Freedom and Change (FFC) civilian coalition that had been
sharing power with the military said it did not recognise any
political agreement with the armed forces.
Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all
political detainees and a return to power-sharing as a
precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.
The coup triggered a campaign of mass demonstrations against
the military and activists have called for more protests on
Sunday.
Western powers that had backed Sudan's political transition
condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to
Sudan.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and
Michael Georgy; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Christopher Cushing,
William Mallard and David Clarke)