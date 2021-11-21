Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head

KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's military plans to
reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an
agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma
Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.
Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and
all political detainees will be released under the agreement
between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said
on Sunday.
