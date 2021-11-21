Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head

KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's military plans to
reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following weeks
of unrest triggered by a coup, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head
of the Umma Party, told Reuters.
Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats, and
all political detainees will be released under an agreement
between the military and civilian political parties, said Nasir,
who attended the negotiations that led to the agreement.
The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday
before announcing the agreement, said a source with knowledge of
the talks.
It was unclear how much of the Forces of Freedom and Change
civilian coalition that had been sharing power with the military
would be part of the deal.
Activist groups leading protests since the coup have
demanded that the military exit politics altogether.
The media adviser of military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military
seized power on Oct. 25, derailing a transition towards
democracy agreed after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat
Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
The military dissolved Hamdok's cabinet and detained a
number of civilians who held top positions under a power-sharing
deal agreed with the military following Bashir's ouster.
Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all
political detainees and a return to power-sharing as a
precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.
The coup triggered a campaign of mass demonstrations against
the military, and activists had called for further protests on
Sunday.
Western powers that had backed Sudan's political transition
condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to
Sudan.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and
Michael Georgy; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Christopher Cushing and
William Mallard)