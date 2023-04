Sudan paramilitary group claims capture of military bases

STORY: Clashes between Sudan's army and the RSF paramilitary group erupted earlier on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

Video supplied by RSF purported to show its troops standing next to military aircraft at the military bases, waving and saying "God is great".