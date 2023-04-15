STORY: Clashes in Sudan interrupt this state TV broadcast from the studio in Omdurman, forcing it off air.

A powerful Sudanese paramilitary said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday (April 15).

The apparent coup attempt by the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, came as clashes erupted with the army and raised fears of a full-blown conflict.

Eyewitness video shows gunmen opening fire on a street in Khartoum as people take cover. Eyewitnesses also reported shooting in other cities.

Doctors said civilians were injured in clashes in residential neighborhoods.

The RSF and the army accused each other of attacking first.

The RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, said it had also seized airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The army said the Sudanese air force was conducting operations against the RSF and footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum.

Reuters couldn't independently verify that material.

The rift between the forces surfaced on Thursday, when the army called recent RSF movements, particularly in Merowe, illegal.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF leader better known as Hemedti, put himself at the forefront of an attempted transition to civilian rule after power struggles and military coups.

Last month, the RSF began redeploying units in Khartoum during talks on integrating it into the military.

That unsettled fellow military rulers and triggered a mobilization of troops in the capital.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged a return to the transition plan.