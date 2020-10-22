Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

KHARTOUM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla
Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with
Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has
approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
The comments are the clearest sign that Hamdok, under
pressure from the United States, is willing to contemplate Sudan
establishing ties with former adversary Israel.
Such a move would not be imminent, because the parliament
still needs to be established under a power-sharing deal between
the military officers and civilians who have been running Sudan
jointly since the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
It is unclear when the assembly will be formed.
There was no immediate response from the government to
requests for comment.
Hamdok's technocratic government has so far rebuffed U.S.
advances aimed at pushing Sudan to follow the lead of the United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain, both of which signed agreements to
establish formal ties with Israel at the White House last month.
In contrast, military figures leading Sudan’s political
transition have appeared open to normalising ties, although
civilian groups including left-wing and Islamist politicians are
more reluctant.
"The prime minister will proceed in the steps taken by
Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to establish
ties with Israel if the legislative council, after it is formed,
approves the decision to normalise ties," a senior source said.
The subject is sensitive in Sudan, which used to be among
the hardline Arab foes of Israel.
Khartoum’s caution reflects concerns that such a major
foreign policy move at a time of deep economic crisis could
upset the delicate balance between military and civilian
factions, and even put the government at risk, two senior
Sudanese government sources said.
But an agreement between Sudan and Israel may have edged
closer on Monday when U.S. President Donald Trump signalled that
Washington would remove Khartoum from its list of state sponsors
of terrorism, a designation which has hindered Sudan's ability
to get debt relief.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with
Hamdok on Thursday "applauded his efforts to date to improve
Sudan’s relationship with Israel and expressed hope that they
would continue," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz
Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick
Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Ulf Laessing, Editing by William
Maclean and Andrew Heavens)