CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan has received the first batch of wheat of the UAE grant, amounting to 67,000 tonnes to be allocated to mills in Khartoum and other states, state news agency SUNA said on Sunday.

Israel also sent wheat worth $5 million to Sudan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Dan Williams Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Heavens)