Sudan rejects linking removal from U.S. terrorism list with Israel ties

KHARTOUM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sudan does not want to link
its removal from a U.S. terrorism list that is hindering access
to foreign funding for the country's economy with a
normalisation of relations with Israel, Prime Minister Abdalla
Hamdok said on Saturday.
Sources said this week that U.S. officials indicated in
talks with a Sudanese delegation they wanted Khartoum to follow
the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and open ties with Israel.
Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism dates
back to its toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, and makes it difficult
for its new transitional government to access urgently needed
debt relief and foreign financing.
Hamdok said Sudan had told U.S. Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo during a visit last month it was necessary to separate
the removal from the U.S. list from the normalisation of
relations with Israel.
"This topic (ties to Israel) needs a deep discussion of the
society," he told a conference in Khartoum to discuss economic
reforms.
Sudan's surging inflation and plummeting currency have been
the biggest challenges to Hamdok's transitional administration,
which rules with the military since Bashir's ouster.
Sudan was put on the U.S. list in 1993 because the United
States believed Bashir's regime was supporting militant groups.
But many in Sudan consider this is undeserved since Bashir was
removed last year and Sudan has long cooperated with the United
States on counter-terrorism.
The White House and State Department have declined to
comment when asked about the status of negotiations.
Burhan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a
surprise meeting in Uganda earlier this year. Yet opening ties
is sensitive, as Sudan was a staunch foe of Israel under Bashir.
