KHARTOUM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Saturday that a series of meetings between Sudanese and Israeli officials were part of security and intelligence cooperation, and not political in nature.

Asked about relations with the United States, he said Washington was receiving inaccurate information and that sanctions or the threat of sanctions were "of no use". (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Aidan Lewis)