Sudan's Burhan tells Reuters army will exit politics after 2023 elections

KHARTOUM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday, adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transitional government.

International economic support would return through a civilian government, Burhan said, adding that the country would not reverse reforms by reinstating subsidies or returning to printing money. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson)