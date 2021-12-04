Sudan's Burhan tells Reuters army will exit politics after 2023 elections

KHARTOUM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sudan's military will exit
politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel
Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday,
adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role
in the transitional government.
International economic support would return through a
civilian government, Burhan said, adding that the country would
not reverse reforms by reinstating subsidies or returning to
printing money.
(Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Alex
Richardson)