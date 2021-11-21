Log in
Sudan's Hamdok on board with agreement with military - source

11/21/2021 | 03:23am EST
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is on board with an agreement reached with the military in the early hours of Sunday that will reinstate him to power, a source close to him told Reuters.

Hamdok agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed following protests against a military takeover last month, the source added.

A constitutional declaration struck between the military and civilians in 2019 would remain the foundation in further negotiations, the source said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem and Aidan Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
