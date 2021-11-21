Sudan's Hamdok on board with agreement with military - source

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's ousted Prime Minister
Abdalla Hamdok is on board with an agreement reached with the
military in the early hours of Sunday that will reinstate him to
power, a source close to him told Reuters.
Hamdok agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed following
protests against a military takeover last month, the source
added.
A constitutional declaration struck between the military and
civilians in 2019 would remain the foundation in further
negotiations, the source said.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla;
Editing by Lina Najem and Aidan Lewis)