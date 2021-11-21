Sudan's Hamdok says political agreement signed to end bloodshed

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla
Hamdok said an agreement with military leaders aims restore the
country's democratic transition and end bloodshed after Sudanese
youth were killed in protests against a military power grab.
"I know our youth have the capacity for sacrifice,
determination and giving up all that is precious. But Sudanese
blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the
youth's energy into building and development," Hamdok said.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla
Editing by Aidan Lewis)