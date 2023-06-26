CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's RSF paramilitary commander announced on Monday a unilateral truce during Muslims' Eid al Adha.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording aired on Al Arabiya TV the truce will be effective on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek and Hatem Maher; Editing by Chris Reese)