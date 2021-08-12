Log in
Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman al-Burhan to Visit Turkey

08/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will pay an official visit to Turkey on August 12-13, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

All aspects of Turkey-Sudan relations, which are being shaped on the basis of brotherly ties and strategic partnership, will be reviewed and potential steps that would enhance the cooperation will be discussed during the talks to be held as part of this first-ever presidential visit to Turkey from Sudan which is currently going through a transition process.

Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international developments will be exchanged.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 07:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
