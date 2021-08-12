Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman al-Burhan to Visit Turkey

Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will pay an official visit to Turkey on August 12-13, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

All aspects of Turkey-Sudan relations, which are being shaped on the basis of brotherly ties and strategic partnership, will be reviewed and potential steps that would enhance the cooperation will be discussed during the talks to be held as part of this first-ever presidential visit to Turkey from Sudan which is currently going through a transition process.

Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international developments will be exchanged.

Respectfully announced to the public.