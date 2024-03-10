STORY: There will be no truce for Ramadan in Sudan's conflict, a senior Sudanese army general said on Sunday (March 10), unless the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leaves civilian homes and public facilities.

That statement follows an appeal by the United Nations Security Council for a pause in fighting for the Muslim holy month.

The RSF, which has been fighting the army for nearly eleven months, had welcomed the call.

However, in his statement, General Yasser al-Atta cited recent military advances by the army in Omdurman, part of Sudan's wider capital.

At the weekend, Sudanese army soldiers could be seen walking in Omdurman's Wad Nubawi neighborhood.

For much of the conflict the army has been on the back foot, but in February claimed its first major advances as it seized parts of Omdurman.

It now says it has succeeded in connecting its two main bases in the city.

War between the army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 amid tensions over a plan for a transition to civilian rule.

The U.N. says the violence has left nearly 25 million people - half Sudan's population - needing aid.

Some 8 million have fled their homes and hunger is rising.

The United States says the two sides have committed war crimes.