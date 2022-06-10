Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources

06/10/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition has begun an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, two political sources said on Thursday.

The meeting is the first of its kind since the military took over power in Sudan in October 2021.

The coalition known as the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) agreed to "unofficially" meet with the military to "discuss means of ending the 25th of October coup and handing Power over to civilian coalitions", Sudan's Congress party announced in a statement on Thursday.

The coup ended a power-sharing arrangement agreed in 2019 with civilian political parties following the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Additional reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aSuspected Islamist insurgents kill 25 in Nigeria's northeast
RE
09:16aChannelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure
RE
09:16aRussian central bank governor speaks after cutting interest rates
RE
09:11aJapan PM Kishida unveils shift to 'realistic' diplomacy
RE
09:09aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. May CPI rises on soaring gasoline, food prices
RE
09:08aSudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources
RE
09:06aU.S. May Consumer Prices Increase 8.6% From Year Earlier -- Update
DJ
09:03aUvalde schools police chief says he did not consider himself incident commander
RE
08:56aUniversal Beijing Resort to remain closed until further notice
RE
08:54aINSTANT VIEW : Canada gains 39,800 jobs in May, jobless rate edges down to record low 5.1%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
3Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
4Thyssenkrupp : Presentation on 1st half, June 10, 2022
5AMAZON COM INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS