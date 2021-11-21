Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal to reinstate him as PM

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leaders and
Abdalla Hamdok signed a deal on Sunday to bring him back as
prime minister of a cabinet of technocrats after his previous
government was dissolved in a coup last month.
The agreement provides for the release of all political
prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019
constitutional declaration be the basis for a political
transition, according to details read out on state TV.
