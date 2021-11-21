Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal to reinstate him as PM

11/21/2021 | 07:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leaders and Abdalla Hamdok signed a deal on Sunday to bring him back as prime minister of a cabinet of technocrats after his previous government was dissolved in a coup last month.

The agreement provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors bet on second wind for lagging U.S. small caps
RE
08:54aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African States request ECA to scale up assistance on poverty and vulnerability reduction
PU
08:09aSudan's Hamdok says political agreement signed to end bloodshed
RE
08:09aSudan's burhan says aiming for a strong partnership with all political parties going forward except national congress party
RE
08:07aSudan's burhan says thanks pm hamdok for remaining a trustworthy partner
RE
08:02aSudan's pm hamdok says the political agreement allows sudan to restore its democratic transition
RE
08:02aSudan's pm hamdok says signing this political agreement to end bloodshed of sudanese youth
RE
08:01aTelecom Italia board meets to discuss takeover proposal from KKR
RE
07:57aSudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal to reinstate him as PM
RE
07:57aSudan's hamdok, burhan sign political agreement in khartoum - state tv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
3Telecom Italia board meets to discuss takeover proposal from KKR
4India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
5Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover ..

HOT NEWS