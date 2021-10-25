Sudan's oil trade has yet to flow after military coup

LONDON/CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A blockade of Sudan's main
port that has disrupted oil tanker flows for weeks has yet to
ease after the country's military seized power in a coup on
Monday, oil and shipping sources said.
The country relies on Port Sudan, its main shipping
terminal, for 90% of its trade.
Prior to Monday's military takeover, a month-long blockade
of Port Sudan by tribesmen calling for political overhaul was
already threatening the country's recovery from a deep economic
crisis.
Sudan's Beja Council, which is implementing the blockade and
is influential in the Eastern region, said it supported the
military and that it would end or at least ease the shutdown
that has affected the wider Eastern region, as well as the port,
Saudi-owned al-Hadath TV reported on Monday.
But some in the shipping industry said continued uncertainty
could create further difficulties with cargo payments and add to
logistics problems.
"This (the military takeover) could lead to even more
disruptions for oil product imports into Port Sudan and greater
discharging delays," said Richard Matthews, head of research
with leading ship broker EA Gibson.
At least nine tankers were anchored outside Sudanese waters
on Monday with seven listed as bound for Port Sudan and the
others for other smaller Sudanese ports, Refinitiv ship tracking
data showed.
Four of the tankers were listed as having been expected to
arrive into Port Sudan in August, the data showed.
On Saturday, cabinet affairs minister Khalid Omer Yousif,
who is under arrest, said the supply of petrol for cars was
stable, while cooking gas and diesel availability had been
impacted. Shipments of fuel oil used to generate electricity
were waiting outside Port Sudan, Yousif said, adding there was
no supply in the country.
A small producer, Sudan in September pumped 60,000 barrels
per day, according to estimates from S&P Global Platts and
Petroleum Argus, below its target set by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+).
The majority of Sudan's production is for local
consumption.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Julia Payne in London and
Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo, additional reporting by Alex Lawler in
London; editing by Pratima Desai and Barbara Lewis)