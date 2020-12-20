Sudan to rely on imported petroleum during 70-day refinery maintenance - energy ministry

KHARTOUM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Petrol stations across Sudan
will rely exclusively on imported fuel while the country's main
oil refinery begins routine maintenance, the energy ministry
said late on Sunday.
Sudan has operated a two-tier price system since October, in
an attempt to decrease reliance on subsidies, whereby imported
gasoline and diesel is sold at more than double the price of
locally-produced fuel.
However, with the 70-day maintenance of the Khartoum
refinery, only imported gasoline and diesel will be available to
consumers. Any fuel produced locally during this period will be
directed towards the agriculture, electricity, public
transportation, and security sectors, the statement said.
Fuel shortages and long queues at stations are common in
Sudan as the government struggles to come up with foreign
currency for imports, which were opened up to the private sector
in April.
A ministry spokesman said a policy for prices after the
maintenance is completed has not yet been determined.
(Reporting by Ali Mirghani, writing by Nafisa Eltahir. Editing
by Jane Merriman)