Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup - document

12/12/2021 | 12:06pm EST
KHARTOUM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country's military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said.

The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under a deal with the military, to roll back changes made by the military following the takeover.

Hamdok's office confirmed the decision.

Hamdok has also replaced most of the caretaker deputy ministers appointed by the military, some of them veterans https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/sudans-military-rulers-draw-bashir-era-veterans-tighten-grip-2021-11-11 of the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled amid a popular uprising in 2019.

However, Hamdok has yet to name a cabinet of technocrats as stipulated by the Nov. 21 deal he struck with the military, and faces a challenge https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/compromised-hamdok-battles-save-sudans-political-transition-2021-12-09 in doing so due to opposition to the deal from political parties and protesters.

The agreement was announced after mass protests against the military and wide condemnation by the international community of the coup, which upended a transition towards elections.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis, William Maclean. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS