Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup - document

KHARTOUM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla
Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the
country's military leader after a coup in late October, a
document seen by Reuters on Sunday said.
The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to
the premiership under a deal with the military, to roll back
changes made by the military following the takeover.
Hamdok's office confirmed the decision.
Hamdok has also replaced most of the caretaker deputy
ministers appointed by the military, some of them veterans https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/sudans-military-rulers-draw-bashir-era-veterans-tighten-grip-2021-11-11
of the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled amid a popular
uprising in 2019.
However, Hamdok has yet to name a cabinet of technocrats as
stipulated by the Nov. 21 deal he struck with the military, and
faces a challenge https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/compromised-hamdok-battles-save-sudans-political-transition-2021-12-09
in doing so due to opposition to the deal from political
parties and protesters.
The agreement was announced after mass protests against the
military and wide condemnation by the international community of
the coup, which upended a transition towards elections.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz
Writing by Aidan Lewis, William Maclean. Editing by Jane
Merriman)