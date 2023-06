CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared in a statement on Thursday that the government of the Republic of Sudan has notified the secretary-general of the United Nations that is has declared Volker Peretz, the representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UNITAMS mission, persona non grata, as of the current date. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Leslie Adler)