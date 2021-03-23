Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sue Bostrom Joins Samsara's Board of Directors

03/23/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced Sue Bostrom as the latest strategic addition to the company's board of directors. She joins existing board members Marc Andreessen, Hemant Taneja, Jonathan Chadwick, Sue Wagner and Samsara co-founders Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket.

Bostrom served as the chief marketing officer at Cisco Systems where she was responsible for developing and communicating Cisco's vision and strategy through positioning, branding, advertising and product marketing. Prior to her role as Cisco's CMO, Sue built and led the Internet Business Solutions Group (IBSG), bringing vertical expertise and Internet business best practices to global Fortune 500 companies and heads of state. She also held leadership positions at FTP Software and National Semiconductor, as well as McKinsey & Company.

"Sue brings deep expertise across marketing and sales, having shaped the international go-to-market strategy for multi-category companies like Cisco," said Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO. "That's just the type of experience Samsara needs as we continue our rapid expansion into new industries, geographies and technologies. Sue is the right person to help us achieve our mission of increasing the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy."

The appointment of Bostrom comes as Samsara continues to scale rapidly, recently surpassing $300 million run-rate subscription revenue and 20,000 customers globally.

"Samsara is in the rare position to become a category defining brand in the $8 trillion market of industrial operations," said Bostrom. "Helping to shape and guide a company that can digitally transform industries that are so critical to our global economy is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The team's relentless focus on customer success will ensure that the greatest value is achieved from the solutions we deliver."

In addition to Samsara, Bostrom serves on the boards of ServiceNow, Nutanix and Anaplan.

In the past month, Samsara announced new product solutions including Site Visibility and equipment monitoring, to bring customers full operational visibility across commercial fleets, equipment and sites.

About Samsara
Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sue-bostrom-joins-samsaras-board-of-directors-301254372.html

SOURCE Samsara


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors with Losses over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important April 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action – TSN
GL
06:30pSeacoast Announces the Acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida
GL
06:29pLOCKHEED MARTIN  : Awarded $3.7 Billion to Modernize Key Missile Defense Mission
PR
06:24pCITY OFFICE REIT  : Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2021
BU
06:24pXERO  : Acquires Swedish Electronic Invoicing Firm Tickstar
DJ
06:22pCanadian dollar hits a 12-day low pandemic curbs weigh on oil
RE
06:21pGAMESTOP  : lost $215 million in fiscal year; online sales gain
AQ
06:20pWIDEPOINT : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:18pAUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : REIT Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
AQ
06:18pJBS Makes Global Commitment to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ