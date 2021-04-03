Log in
News

Latest News
Suez Canal backlog finally clears

04/03/2021 | 09:19am EDT
The last ships stranded by the giant container vessel that ran aground in the Suez Canal are finally passing through the waterway.

That's according to the canal authority, which says the backlog should be clear as of Saturday April 3rd, and an investigation into the incident will report its findings within the next few days.

85 ships were expected to pass through the canal from both sides.

They include the last 61 ships out of the 422 that were queuing when the Ever Given ran aground last month.

International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400-meter-long vessel blocked the vital trade artery, although it was dislodged March 29th.

Specialist rescue teams took almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging operations.


© Reuters 2021
