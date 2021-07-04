Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021 - chairman

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue
of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8% compared
with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority
chairman, said on Sunday.
The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling
capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement to release
the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the
waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)