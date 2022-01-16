Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Suez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman

01/16/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal are pictured through the window of an airplane

DUBAI (Reuters) - A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday.

The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal and to enlarge an existing channel after the Ever Given container ship ran aground and blocked the waterway for six days last year.

"The project will be completed in 24 months. We started in July 2021 and God willing we will finish in July 2023," Chairman Osama Rabie said on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

Ships pass through the canal in convoys, and the extension of the second lane would increase capacity by six ships, Rabie said, without giving further details.

The southernmost 30 km of the canal, where the Ever Given became grounded, is set to be widened 40 metres eastward and deepened to 72 feet from 66 feet, according to previously announced plans.

"This will improve ship navigation by 28% in this difficult part of the canal," Rabie said.

The Suez Canal Authority and its companies were developing the entire project, he said.

Asked about shipments of Iranian fuel or oil passing through the Suez Canal despite U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales, he said: "There's no discrimination when it comes to a country flag on ships, and Iranian oil does pass through the canal."

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah imported Iranian fuel last year, a move it said was aimed at addressing shortages. Shipments were routed via Syria to avoid complications with sanctions.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai and Sarah El Safty in Cairo; Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.66% 86.32 Delayed Quote.7.95%
SUEZ 0.03% 19.835 Real-time Quote.0.13%
WTI 3.21% 84.393 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:23aIndonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales
RE
07:15aAnalysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip
RE
06:51aEgypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to $1.92 bln in FY 2022-2023
RE
06:51aEgypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to 30 bln egp in fy 2022-2023 - statement
RE
06:41aUK PM Johnson must address culture that led to lockdown parties - Conservative chairman
RE
06:37aFBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
RE
06:34aSomali government spokesperson wounded in suicide bomb attack -police, state media
RE
06:34a'UPSIDE DOWN AGAIN' : Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
RE
06:24aUK's Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection
RE
06:21aSuez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
5Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to ..

HOT NEWS