Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane - statement

05/15/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.

The SCA has said previously that it planned to extend a second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km long, and that it would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end of the canal.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aSuez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane
RE
09:06aSuez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane - statement
RE
09:06aSuez canal authority says it has started dredging work to extend second lane that allows for two-way traffic - statement
RE
08:48aPhilippines cuts rice tariffs to ensure food security, fight inflation
RE
08:45aEASYJET  : Chairman Barton prepares to step down in 2022
RE
08:32aPolish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID
RE
08:12aMali union calls five-day general strike next week over pay claim
RE
07:52aUAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020
RE
05:49aTunisia's economy shrank 3% in the first quarter of 2021
RE
05:04aMassive replenishment begins to ease U.S. fuel shortages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED : NEXT DIGITAL : Taiwan says HK tycoon asset freeze a warning to global investors
3CAIRN ENERGY PLC : CAIRN ENERGY : sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing
4SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS STARTED DREDGING WORK TO EXTEND SECOND LANE THAT ALLOWS FOR TWO-WAY TRAFFI..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin inventor takes a swipe at "self-absorbed" Elon Musk

HOT NEWS