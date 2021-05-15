Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane - statement

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has
started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for
two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where
a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said
on Saturday.
The SCA has said previously that it planned to extend a
second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km
long, and that it would widen and deepen a single lane stretch
at the southern end of the canal.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Clarke)