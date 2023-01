DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Suez Canal traffic is unaffected by the grounding of the M/V Glory vessel, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told Al-Arabiya on Monday.

The ship had run aground and efforts to refloat it are continuing, Rabie said. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )