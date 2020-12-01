Sugar Regulatory Administration of Republic of : SUGARCANE FARMERS RECEIVE ASSISTANCE THRU DA-CASH AND FOOD SUBSIDY FOR MARGINAL FARMERS AND FISHERS (Region IV-A)

The Sugar Regulatory Administration, headed by the Administrator Engr. Hermenegildo R. Serafica and as one of the five implementing agencies of the Department of Agriculture's Cash and Food Subsidy for Marginal Farmers and Fishers (CFSMFF) Program, facilitated the assistance to 29,207 sugarcane farmers who shall receive 5000 pesos worth of cash and food subsidy each.

The program launching of the DA - CFSMFF was held in Bgy. Mayumi, Tayabas, Quezon on November 23, 2020. The program was held back to back with the turn-over of farm machineries for Rice farmers under the RCEP program.

Read more