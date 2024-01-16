While being pursued by police, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Al Hindi restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamar Weyne district, police spokesman Sadik Ali said.
The al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab group said in a statement that the blast had targeted local security officials. It said there were casualties, without providing a number.
Al Shabaab frequently attacks military outposts and civilian and government targets as part of a campaign to topple Somalia's government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning and Bernadette Baum)