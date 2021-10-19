Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Suki Launches Windows Version of Suki Assistant as Complimentary Product Offering

10/19/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expanded capabilities deliver industry’s first end-to-end voice-enabled clinical digital assistant

Redwood City, CA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, announced today the launch of a Windows version of Suki Assistant, expanding use of the company’s proprietary technology to Windows-powered computers. This offering complements Suki’s existing mobile and web apps, rounding out access to Suki Assistant and delivering the health care industry’s first end-to-end voice-enabled clinical digital assistant platform.

The new Windows app is available at no additional cost to all Suki users and extends the Suki experience across the Windows form factor. Now, the same documentation efficiencies achieved using the mobile and web versions of Suki Assistant—76% reduction for the average physician—extend to Windows computers, allowing physicians to dictate into any EHR field or application.

"Suki Assistant has been a game changer for physicians in our group,” said Jarrett S. Dodd, MD, Medical Director of Information Technology, Central Virginia Family Physicians Medical Group. “It allows us to quickly, efficiently, and accurately document our patient encounters with a solution that is vastly more economical for our independent primary care practice.  And now, with the Suki Windows app, our physicians can work through all the other tasks that we face every day outside of the patient encounter.  It allows us a quick and accurate way to accomplish any task by voice that would have previously required typing, from sending instructions to my staff, dictating referral letters, answering emails, and more."

A recent survey suggests that healthcare organizations are looking to natural language processing (NLP) to improve everything from point-of-care physician workflows to consumer interactions. In fact, one-third of healthcare organizations plan to implement this form of AI in 2021.

Suki Assistant harnesses advanced NLP and machine learning algorithms and architecture to deliver an accurate and responsive experience for physician documentation. Providers can use a wide variety of voice commands to standardize common clinical documentation elements, further personalizing the voice-enabled experience and streamlining workflows.  Suki Assistant integrates with popular EHRs such as Epic, Cerner, and athena, enabling information to flow back into the system of record.

“Our goal at Suki is to lift administrative burden from physicians and help change the trajectory of epidemic-level burnout rates through innovative voice-enabled tools that transform documentation experiences,” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. “The launch of Suki Assistant on Windows represents the next step on our innovation roadmap, which aims to mainstream use of advanced AI technology and help physicians prioritize patient care.”

For more information on Suki Assistant on Windows, click here.

###


About Suki

Suki is the leader in voice technology for healthcare, providing AI-powered voice solutions for clinicians and administrators. Its mission is to reimagine healthcare technology, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from physicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered, voice enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Service, to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. Suki Speech Service uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Latest news "Companies"
12:21pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Shendong Coal's Shangwan Mine Put into Use the Intelligent Air Window Control System
PU
12:21pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : First Domestic Heavy-Haul Railway Dispatching Simulation System Put into Use on Shuohuang Railway
PU
12:21pGAP : BR x Harbison is Here
PU
12:21pSTANTEC : opens new office in Greenville, S.C.
PU
12:21pKERLINK : Launches New Indoor LoRaWAN Gateway ‘Brand-New Operational Approach Critical for Massive IoT'
PU
12:21pBP : East Coast Cluster selected as one of the UK's first two carbon capture and storage projects
PU
12:21pBP : Lightsource bp joins Poland's accelerated energy transition with 757MW deal
PU
12:21pBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Date
PU
12:21pRemarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass to the Arab Governors of the World Bank Group
PU
12:21pCYRUSONE : Aurora I and II win GBI's Three Green Globes Building Designation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022
4CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
5Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..

HOT NEWS