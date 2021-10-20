Log in
Summary of Trade Statistics in September 2021

10/20/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Taiwan's export value in September 2021 was US$39.65 billion, an increase of 29.2% compared to September last year. The cumulative export value from January to September 2021 was US$324.07 billion, an annual growth rate of 30.7%.

In September 2021, the export value of electronic products was US$16.58 billion (41.8% of the total). It was the principal commodity export. Compared to the same month last year, mineral products, base metals and articles of base metaloducts and chemicals grew by 139.8%, 60.7% and 45.1%, respectively.

In September 2021, exports to Mainland China & Hong Kong, ASEAN, Japan, the U.S.A. and Europe grew by 23.1%, 23.7%, 36.9%, 34.0%and 39.3%, respectively compared to the same month of last year.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 04:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
