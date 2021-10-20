Summary of Trade Statistics in September 2021

Taiwan's export value in September 2021 was US$39.65 billion, an increase of 29.2% compared to September last year. The cumulative export value from January to September 2021 was US$324.07 billion, an annual growth rate of 30.7%.



In September 2021, the export value of electronic products was US$16.58 billion (41.8% of the total). It was the principal commodity export. Compared to the same month last year, mineral products, base metals and articles of base metaloducts and chemicals grew by 139.8%, 60.7% and 45.1%, respectively.



In September 2021, exports to Mainland China & Hong Kong, ASEAN, Japan, the U.S.A. and Europe grew by 23.1%, 23.7%, 36.9%, 34.0%and 39.3%, respectively compared to the same month of last year.



