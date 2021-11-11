Summary of conclusions Board of Supervisors - 21-22 September 2021

ESMA REGULAR USE 3 November 2021 ESMA22-106-3571 SUMMARY OF CONCLUSIONS Board of Supervisors Date: Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 September 2021 Time: 14h00 - 18h00 (Tuesday) and 9h00 - 12h00 (Wednesday) Location: Conference call Contact: frederiek.vermeulen@esma.europa.euTel: +33 1 58 36 43 37 1. Adoption of agenda Decision Decision: The agenda was adopted. 2. Confirmation of absence of conflict of interests Decision Decision: The Board endorsed the Interim Chair's statement not to have received any indication by a Board Member of any interest which might be considered prejudicial to her/his independence in relation to any items on the agenda. 3. Report by ESMA Interim Chair, Executive Director and CCP Supervisory Committee Chair Oral Discussion The Interim Chair reported on: The Council of the European Union's planning to identify the candidate to be appointed as ESMA Chair;

The fact that she will represent ESMA at the annual Hearing of the Chairs of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) at the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON Committee);

Her recent meeting with European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness together with ESMA's Executive Director and the Chair of the CCP Supervisory Committee, in particular the discussions related to the development of the Capital Markets Union, the impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal and ESMA's fee levying structure;

The September 2021 Management Board meeting, in particular its discussions on the European Commission Internal Audit Service's report on human resources and ethics and ESMA's related action plan, on the renewal of the Board of Appeal's membership and on ESMA's 2022 Annual Work Programme;

The activities of the Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group (SMSG), in particular its advice on the Call for Evidence on Digital Finance and on the 2022 annual work programme, as well as its response to the European Commission's consultation on the future Retail Investment Strategy;

The activities of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), in particular the joint ECB-ESRB Project Team on climate risks and the ESRB Recommendation on money market funds; and ESMA • 201-203 rue de Bercy • CS 80910 • 75589 Paris Cedex 12 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 • www.esma.europa.eu

The way forward on the Taxonomy-related product disclosures regulatory technical standards, in particular the inclusion of a second key performance indicator excluding sovereign exposures to sit alongside the original KPI. The Executive Director reported on: The September 2021 Financial Services Committee (FSC) meeting, in particular the risk update, as well as the European Commission's work on the renewed sustainable finance strategy and the EU Green Bond Standard proposal;

The activities of the Joint Committee, in particular the upcoming Joint Consumer Protection Day, the receipt of a call for advice from the European Commission under the PRIIPs Regulation and the delivery by the Court of Justice of the EU of a judgment on the validity of EBA Guidelines;

ESMA's international activities, in particular the International Organization for Securities Commission's (IOSCO) work relating to Open-Ended Funds and MMF policy recommendations;

Open-Ended Funds and MMF policy recommendations; ESMA's participation in the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS);

The continued impact of COVID-19 on ESMA's activities, in particular that from 20 September 2021 ESMA staff has returned to working from the office for at least one day a week, but that meetings remain conducted virtually for the time being; and

COVID-19 on ESMA's activities, in particular that from 20 September 2021 ESMA staff has returned to working from the office for at least one day a week, but that meetings remain conducted virtually for the time being; and EU advance for Data Reporting Service Providers and Benchmarks ESMA received from the EU budget, in particular the fact that ESMA has provided the European Commission Services with a detailed overview of the budget implementation as well as of the deliverables paid under the EU advance and is waiting to hear back from the Commission Services. The Chair of the CCP Supervisory Committee reported on the progress in the assessment of third- country Tier 2 central counterparties (CCPs). The Board discussed the oral report, in particular the way forward on the Taxonomy-related product disclosures regulatory technical standard. 4. Call for Advice on Digital Finance 1) Interim findings Discussion The Chair of the Financial Innovation Standing Committee and the Head of Unit Innovation, Products and Technology presented the interim findings on the Call for Advice on Digital Finance. The Board discussed the interim findings, in particular: Risks identified, namely related to cybersecurity, and how the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) regulation will help address some of the risks identified;

The appropriate methods for the determination of jurisdiction for a digital entity; and

The importance of ensuring consistency within the different ongoing initiatives related to digital finance and the input gathered from competent authorities. Conclusion: The Board discussed the interim findings. 5. Report on NCAs' independence 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Cover note Discussion 3) Report Decision 4) Summaries of NCA responses Information 2

The Chair of the Supervisory Convergence Standing Committee presented the report on national competent authorities' (NCAs) independence. The Board discussed the report, in particular the: Differing set-up and mandates of NCAs' across the EU;

set-up and mandates of NCAs' across the EU; Importance of coordination with the other European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs); and

Need to develop assessment criteria on the independence of national authorities as a next step considering the criteria used for central banks, the IOSCO principles and the criteria published by

EIOPA. Decision: The Board adopted the report on NCAs' independence. 6. 2021 Supervisory Convergence Heatmap 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Cover note Discussion 3) 2021 Heatmap Report Decision The Chair of the Supervisory Convergence Standing Committee presented the 2021 Supervisory Convergence Heatmap. The Board discussed the heatmap, in particular the growing risks linked to crypto assets and cybersecurity. Decision: The Board adopted the 2021 Heatmap Report subject to drafting amendments. 7. Union Strategic Supervisory Priorities 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Union Strategic Supervisory Priorities Decision The Chair of the Supervisory Convergence Standing Committee presented the Union Strategic Supervisory Priorities (USSPs). The Board discussed the USSPs and noted the importance of ensuring that the USSPs continually remain of Union-wide relevance. Decision: The Board adopted the Union Strategic Supervisory Priorities. 8. Peer Review Work Plan 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Cover note Discussion 3) Peer Review Work Plan 2022-2023 Decision The Team Leader Supervisory Convergence presented the Peer Review Work Plan 2022-2023. The Board discussed the work plan, in particular the: 3

Scope of the peer review on outsourcing and delegation which will be set as part of its mandate; and

How to conduct on-site visits in the context of COVID-19 restrictions. Decision: The Board adopted the Peer Review Work-Plan2022-2023. 9. 2022 Annual Work Programme 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Cover note Discussion 3) 2022 Annual Work Programme Decision 4) European Commission Opinion on ESMA's 2022-2024 Information Programming Document The Executive Director presented the 2022 Annual Work Programme. The Board discussed the Annual Work Programme, in particular: ESMA's activities in the area of data reporting and management; and

The importance of promoting supervisory convergence, in particular the frequency of common supervisory actions and the expected follow-up by national competent authorities. Decision: The Board adopted the 2022 Annual Work Programme. 10. 2022 Board of Supervisors Planning 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Note Decision The Team Leader Governance and Strategy presented the note on 2022 Board of Supervisors planning. The Board discussed the note, in particular the: Principle according to which half of meetings should be organised virtually;

Implementation of this principle and the extension of its application to ESMA groups;

Need to avoid an unnecessary multiplication of meetings and to consider how best to address the possibility of hybrid meetings; and

Use of in-person meeting to focus on strategic discussions. Decision: The Board approved the note on 2022 Board of Supervisors planning. 11. Written Procedure Outcome Disclosure 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Note Decision 3) Template Decision The Team Leader Governance and Strategy presented the note on written procedure outcome disclosure. 4

The Board discussed the note, in particular the importance of providing transparency on decisions adopted by the written procedure. Decision: The Board endorsed the suggested way forward. The summaries of conclusions of ESMA's Board of Supervisors and Management Board will, from September 2021 onwards, contain an annex disclosing the outcomes of written procedures adopted since the previous Board meeting. 12. MiFID II Review Report on algorithmic trading 1) Presentation Discussion 2) Cover note Discussion 3) Review report Decision The Chair of the Secondary Markets Standing Committee presented the MiFID II review report on algorithmic trading. The Board discussed the review report, in particular the: Scope of the obligation for third-country high frequency trading (TC HFT) firms accessing EU markets to apply for authorisation in the European Union and the need to ensure they are subject to appropriate regulation and supervision; and

third-country high frequency trading (TC HFT) firms accessing EU markets to apply for authorisation in the European Union and the need to ensure they are subject to appropriate regulation and supervision; and Appropriate requirements regarding the resumption of trading after a disruptive incident. Scope of the obligation to apply for authorisation: Option 1 Option 2 (Extension (Extension obligation obligation to apply to not apply for for authorisation to authorisation to TC Abstention TC HFT firms on HFT firms on EU EU trading venues trading venues when when they use they use DEA) DEA) Jean-Paul Servais (BE) X Mariyan Ivanov (BG) X Karel Juras (CZ) X Karen Dortea Abelskov X (DK) Marcus Hein (DE) X Andre Nõmm (EE) X Derville Rowland (IE) X Vassiliki Lazarakou X (EL) Rodrigo Buenaventura X (ES) 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.