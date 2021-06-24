Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Summary of conclusions Board of Supervisors - 4 May 2021

06/24/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESMA REGULAR USE

18 June 2021 ESMA22-106-3366

SUMMARY OF CONCLUSIONS

Board of Supervisors

Date:

4 May 2021

Time:

16h00 - 18h30

Location:

Conference call

Contact:

frederiek.vermeulen@esma.europa.euTel: +33 1 58 36 43 37

1.

Adoption of agenda

Decision

Decision: The agenda was adopted.

2.

Confirmation of absence of conflict of interests

Decision

Decision: The Board endorsed the Interim Chair's statement not to have received any indication by a Board Member of any interest which might be considered prejudicial to her/his independence in relation to any items on the agenda.

3. Report by Interim Chair, Executive Director and Chair of the CCP Supervisory Committee

Oral Discussion

The Interim Chair reported on the ongoing senior management transition, in particular the status of the ESMA Chair and Executive Director selection and appointment process and the fact that the European Parliament is expected to vote on the appointment of the candidate for the position of Executive Director during its May 2021 Plenary session.

4. ESAs' Review

1) Presentation

Discussion

The Head of the Governance and External Affairs Department presented the slideshow on the European Commission's targeted consultation in the context of the 2021 ESAs' Review.

The Board discussed the presentation, in particular:

  • Assessing the changes introduced as part of the 2017 ESAs' Review;
  • ESMA's response to the European Commission's ESAs' Review targeted consultation on the supervisory convergence and the single rulebook, in particular in relation to supervisory convergence (the Q&A process), direct supervision, data and the development of a single rulebook; and
  • The tools available for ESMA's emergency actions as experienced during the COVID19 related financial crisis and the need for further clarification.

ESMA • 201-203 rue de Bercy • CS 80910 • 75589 Paris Cedex 12 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 • www.esma.europa.eu

Conclusion: The Board asked ESMA staff to prepare a draft response to the European Commission which will be presented to the May 2021 Board of Supervisors for discussion.

5. Exemption from the clearing obligation for Pension Scheme Arrangements

1)

Presentation

Discussion

2)

Note

Discussion

The Head of the Markets and Data Reporting Department presented the note on the exemption from the clearing obligation for Pension Scheme Arrangements.

The Board discussed the note, in particular:

  • Whether the Q&A on the exemption of pension scheme arrangements from the clearing obligation should be amended; and
  • The fact that ESMA may respond to questions that relate to the practical application or implementation of EU law, while it must forward to the Commission those that require the interpretation of Union law.

Conclusion: The Board asked the Post-Trading Standing Committee (PTSC) to consider whether other technical solutions could be envisaged and to report back to the May 2021 Board of Supervisors.

6. CSDR Review

1)

Presentation

Discussion

2)

Note

Discussion

3)

Letter to the European Commission

Decision

The Head of the Markets and Data Reporting Department presented the note on the Central Securities Depositories (CSDR) Review.

The Board discussed the note, in particular:

  • The potential classification of TARGET2-Securities (T2S) as a 'critical service provider';
  • The need to enhance the coordination of the oversight of T2S by securities regulators and the European Central Bank (ECB) in the CSDR, and the possibility of doing so by updating the relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU); and
  • Whether settlement services should be included in the third-country CSD recognition regime.

Decision: The Board discussed the draft letter to the European Commission by expressing a preference to reinforce the MoU to enhance the coordination of T2S' oversight by the ECB and securities regulators, and to explore the possibility of including settlement services in the third-country CSD regime. The letter to the European Commission will be amended and presented to the Board of Supervisors for adoption by written procedure.

7. Commodity Derivatives Task Force

1) CDTF Report

Information

Conclusion: The Board took note of the CDTF report.

2) Ancillary activity opinion

Decision

2

Decision: The Board adopted the ancillary activity opinion.

8. Corporate Finance Standing Committee

1) CFSC Report

Information

Conclusion: The Board took note of the CFSC Report.

2) Prospectus Q&As

Decision

Decision: The Board adopted the Prospectus Q&As.

9. EMIR requirements for non-financial counterparties trading on UK markets

1) Note

Information

Conclusion: The Board took note of the note on EMIR requirements for non-financial counterparties trading on UK markets.

10. A.O.B.

/

3

Participants list

Voting members

Member State

Representative

Accompanying Person

Belgium

Jean-Paul Servais (untill agenda item

Antoine

van

Cauwenberge

5)

(alternate)

Bulgaria

Mariyan Ivanov (alternate)

Czech Republic

Vojtech Belling

Denmark

Karen Dortea Abelskov

Germany

Thorsten Pötzsch

Estonia

Andre Nõmm

Ireland

Derville Rowland

Greece

Vasiliki Lazarakou

Spain

Rodrigo Buenaventura

France

Robert Ophèle

Croatia

Ante Žigman

Italy

Carmine di Noia (alternate)

Cyprus

Demetra Kalogerou

Latvia

Girts Ruda

Lithuania

Rūta Merkevičiūtė

4

Luxembourg

Claude Marx (untill agenda item 5)

Francoise Kauthen (alternate)

Hungary

Krisztian Csaky

Malta

Christopher Butigieg

Netherlands

Jos Heuvelman (alternate)

Austria

Eduard Mueller

Poland

Magdalena Łapsa-Parczewska

Portugal

Gabriela Figueiredo Dias

Romania

Gabriel Grădinescu

Slovenia

Sabina Bešter (alternate)

Slovakia

Peter Tkáč

Finland

Armi Taipale (alternate)

Sweden

Erik Thedéen

ESMA Interim Chair

Anneli Tuominen

Non-voting members

European Commission

Ugo Bassi

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Samples Bulk Tonnage Grades on Cliff Zone at Kettle Valley
AQ
02:50pProactive news headlines including Planet 13 Holdings, Numinus Wellness, Plurilock Security, Albert Labs and Byrna Technologies
GL
02:49pEXCLUSIVE : EssilorLuxottica considers suing GrandVision over 7 billion euro deal -source
RE
02:49pRounds Meets with South Dakota Cattle Producer Before Senate Ag Committee Hearing
PU
02:49pTOYOTA MOTOR  : SEC Filings
PU
02:49pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Pursuing Best-in-Town Around the World
PU
02:49pMACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT  : and Wilshire Expand Access to Private Market Investment Solutions for Accredited Investors with the Launch of Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund
BU
02:47pTHOR INDUSTRIES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pSloan, Baker-backed SPAC files for up to $2 bln U.S. IPO
RE
02:45pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A  : Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5U.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company

HOT NEWS