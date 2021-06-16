Log in
Summer Barbecue Giveaway

06/16/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Dallas, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is proud to announce the Summer Barbecue Giveaway Contest taking place June 16-28th 2021. The contest takes place on Facebook and Instagram where fans must sign up via the link in the post on Facebook and in the Instagram bio. “Summer is a great time to gather with your friends and family and grill! Being able to experience our delicious sausages at home is always a fun opportunity to taste delicious restaurant quality meats and share with those you love.” Says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc.

One lucky winner will receive The Polish Sausage Variety Box includes 10- 12 oz Sausages including Original Polish Sausage, Black Pepper Brisket, Hot Links, French Onion Soup Sausages.

And if you don’t win but would like to try it for yourself, you can purchase it on the website (barbecueathome.com) for $10 off ($79.99) for a limited time. 

The winner of the Summer Barbecue Giveaway will be randomly selected and announced on June 29th, 2021. All entrants must be 18 or older and a US citizen.

At Home by Dickey’s will never ask you to send us personal or credit card information via email, text message, or through our social media accounts. If you see a suspicious social media post or request asking for personal information by someone claiming to be Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s, please contact us at https://www.dickeys.com/contact/talk-to-dickeys so we can investigate and take appropriate action if needed.

Giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Facebook.

 

Chrissy Bachman
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
(469) 580-0459
cbachman@dickeys.com

