Summer Has Arrived at Dickey's Barbecue Pit Texas-style barbecue restaurant celebrates with debut of seasonal specials like free delivery and new King's Hawaiian® Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr PepperÒ Barbecue Sauce

06/18/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Dallas, Texas, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The arrival of summer means … (drumroll) … it’s barbecue season y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate than with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ 

Dickey’s fans can now enjoy these smokin’ summer specials all season long at participating locations:

“Whether it’s at home, in your local Dickey’s restaurant or by the pool, summer is the perfect time to enjoy our slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Plus, Father’s Day is right around the corner, so save dad from having to man the grill and let us cook the ‘cue. We’re excited to offer these delicious specials all summer long!”

 To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.


About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue restaurant franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

# # #

Attachment 


Chrissy Bachman
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
469-580-0459
cbachman@dickeys.com

