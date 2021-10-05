Log in
Summit Bank : Announces Phil Czajka Promotion to Assistant Vice President, Business Client Advisor

10/05/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Jamie Shulman, market president of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), today announced that Phil Czajka has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Business Client Advisor. Phil brings more than 10 years of experience in banking including a strong analytical background and extensive knowledge in the healthcare industry both locally and nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006048/en/

Summit Bank Announces Phil Czajka Promotion to Assistant Vice President, Business Client Advisor (Photo: Business Wire).

Summit Bank Announces Phil Czajka Promotion to Assistant Vice President, Business Client Advisor (Photo: Business Wire).

Phil was part of the original seven that opened Summit Bank’s office in the Portland Metropolitan area. He assisted in developing the bank’s dental lending program. “During his time at Summit Bank, Phil has proven to be a reliable asset and colleague. In his role as Business Client Advisor, he will continue to work with our clients and assist local businesses while managing a portfolio of satisfied clients both in the healthcare and commercial real estate spaces,” says Shulman. “Phil’s promotion will allow him to focus more on taking care of existing and prospective clients. He will advocate for and assist local businesses in both the Portland and SW Washington markets.”

Phil is an active member in the Portland and SW Washington communities. He currently is an active member of Leap Adventure’s finance committee, the Commercial Real Estate for Women (CREW) program committee, West Ridge Community Board Member, Southwest Washington Contractors Association and is a Youth Coach at Vancouver Parks & Recreation. In his spare time, he volunteers with the Oregon and Clark County Food Banks, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Mission of Mercy, College Possible, Trillium Family Services and the Oregon State College of Business.

With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.


© Business Wire 2021
