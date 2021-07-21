Log in
Summit Bank : Reports 2021 2nd Quarter Earnings

07/21/2021 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO)

  • Q2 2021 Net Income - $2.54 million or $0.33 per fully diluted share.
  • Year to date Net Income - $4.91 million or $0.65 per fully diluted share.
  • Trailing 12 month Net Income - $10.46 million or $1.38 per fully diluted share.
  • Trailing 12 month Net Loan Growth - $76.4 million or 16.2 percent (excluding PPP loans)
  • PPP loans outstanding - $71.3 million out of $180.9 million total originations during 2020 and 2021.
  • Q2 2021 Three month Deposit Growth - $31.6 million or 4.5 percent over Q1 2021

Earnings for Q2 2021 exceeded the similar period last year by $1.1 million, an increase of 66 percent or $0.13 per fully diluted share. Year to date earnings are up 85.3 percent (increase of $0.30) over last year. The earnings improvement was driven by sharply lower provision for loan losses compared to 2020, strong growth in the Bank’s loan portfolio (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity), as well as ongoing income from the Bank’s PPP loans.

“We are very pleased with our overall credit quality coming out of the pandemic,” said Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer. “This is a testament to the strong operational management of our clients during very uncertain times.”

Total net loans as of June 30, 2021, were $618.8 million, which included $71.3 million of PPP loan balances. Net loans excluding PPP loans grew by $29.5 million or 5.7 percent during the quarter and by $76.4 million or 16.2 percent since June 30, 2020. Deposit growth also remains extremely high with total deposits increasing by $140.1 million or 23.8 percent over the trailing 12 month period. The Bank has been successful in maintaining strong and consistent profitability concurrent with its recent rapid balance sheet growth with return on average equity of 15.2 percent during Q2, 2021 following 14.7 percent during Q1, 2021 and 14.3 percent for the 2020 fiscal year. The Bank is currently in its ninth consecutive year producing a return on equity in excess of 10 percent.

“Our bankers have been very active in our markets. This has resulted in loan and deposit growth with both new and existing clients,” said Wanichek. Summit Bank is now over $800 million in assets.

Summit’s continued robust earnings have supported its asset growth during the quarter and thus the Bank’s capital position remains strong, with total shareholders’ equity ending the quarter at $68.1 million, an increase of $2.6 million over the last three months and an increase of $10.7 million over the last 12 months. Liquidity remains extremely high with cash and short term investments as of June 30, 2021 at $145.3 million or 23.0 percent of total net loans.

The Bank continues to hold very low levels of non-performing assets with total non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 representing just 0.08 percent of total assets, down from 0.27 percent at March 31, 2021.

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene, Bend and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized earlier this year as a Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the OTC Pink as SBKO.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL REPORT – JUNE 2021

(in thousands except per share data) Unaudited Unaudited
As of As of
Summary Statements of Condition Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020
Cash and short term investments

$

145,312

 

$

112,489

 

Securities

 

31,613

 

 

6,909

 

Loans:
Commercial

 

226,087

 

 

241,712

 

Commercial real estate

 

365,160

 

 

299,533

 

Other

 

37,776

 

 

56,531

 

Loan loss reserve and unearned income

 

(10,236

)

 

(12,192

)

Total net loans

 

618,788

 

 

585,584

 

Property and other assets

 

15,452

 

 

14,828

 

Repossessed property

 

106

 

 

289

 

Total assets

$

811,270

 

$

720,099

 

 
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand

$

187,585

 

$

152,977

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

528,801

 

 

402,969

 

Certificates of deposit

 

11,687

 

 

32,003

 

Total deposits

 

728,073

 

 

587,948

 

Other liabilities

 

15,069

 

 

74,729

 

Shareholders' equity

 

68,128

 

 

57,422

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

811,270

 

$

720,099

 

 
Book value per share

$

9.01

 

$

7.65

 

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
For the six months
ending		 For the six months
ending		 For the three
months ending		 For the three
months ending
Summary Statements of Income Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020
Interest income

$

15,935

 

$

13,939

 

$

8,181

 

$

6,968

 

Interest expense

 

(307

)

 

(841

)

 

(129

)

 

(291

)

Net interest income

 

15,628

 

 

13,098

 

 

8,052

 

 

6,677

 

Provision for loan losses

 

(1,136

)

 

(2,499

)

 

(495

)

 

(1,063

)

Noninterest income

 

881

 

 

464

 

 

478

 

 

197

 

Noninterest expense

 

(8,746

)

 

(7,802

)

 

(4,606

)

 

(3,863

)

Net income before income taxes

 

6,627

 

 

3,261

 

 

3,429

 

 

1,948

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(1,714

)

 

(877

)

 

(890

)

 

(534

)

Net income

$

4,913

 

$

2,384

 

$

2,540

 

$

1,414

 

 
Net income per share, basic

$

0.65

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.34

 

$

0.20

 

Net income per share, fully diluted

$

0.65

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.20

 

 


HOT NEWS