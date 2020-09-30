Log in
News  >  Companies

Summit : Names Paul Marks Vice President of Sales

09/30/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Summit, a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance services in the southeastern United States, is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Marks has been named vice president of Sales.

Paul Marks has been named vice president of Sales at Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Marks has been named vice president of Sales at Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2002, Mr. Marks joined Summit as an agency executive in the Sales department, and throughout his time with the company, has held roles of increased responsibility. He served as a Loss Prevention manager from 2007 to 2010 and assistant vice president of Loss Prevention from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Marks most recently served as an assistant vice president of Sales for Summit’s Southeast Region.

“I am excited to announce that Paul is assuming broader responsibility for this important part of the organization,” says Carol Sipe, Summit’s president and CEO. “He has demonstrated tremendous leadership throughout his career with Summit, and I am confident in his ability to carry out this role.”

Mr. Marks earned a Bachelor of Arts in Risk Management and Insurance from Eastern Kentucky University. His professional designations include Associate in Underwriting (AU) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC).

About Summit

Based in Lakeland, Florida, Summit is a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance coverage in the southeastern United States and is a member of Great American Insurance Group. Summit manages the day-to-day operations of five workers’ compensation insurance companies that include its two affiliates, Bridgefield Employers Insurance Company and Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company, and three non-affiliates, BusinessFirst Insurance Company, RetailFirst Insurance Company and Retailers Casualty Insurance Company. Summit provides its comprehensive workers’ compensation insurance services to businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Summit, which includes Summit Consulting LLC and its subsidiaries, has offices in Lakeland, Florida, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Gainesville, Georgia. For more information, visit www.summitholdings.com.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed September 11, 2019). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.


© Business Wire 2020
