Summit Off Duty Services : Grows Through Acquisition

Acquires Coastal Protective Services and LEO Traffic Safety

Summit Off Duty Services, a nationwide provider of off-duty law enforcement security services, today announced the acquisition of Coastal Protective Services, a regionally-focused security provider based in Savannah, Georgia and LEO Traffic Safety, a road and bridge transportation construction security services provider. These strategic acquisitions strengthen Summit’s ability to deliver customized security solutions for clients nationwide.

“While our service offerings are similar to Coastal Protective Services and LEO Traffic Safety, Summit’s long history in law enforcement, team of dedicated client service managers, large network of off-duty officers, and integrated use of technology will allow us to seamlessly provide white-glove service to clients who we welcome into the Summit family,” said Tracy Fuller, president of Summit Off Duty Services.

With a nationwide network of law enforcement agencies and officers, Summit works to alleviate the burden of crafting and staffing security details for the businesses it serves. Summit is focused on understanding the risks its clients face and delivering the right solutions. It has grown through referrals, based on solid customer service.

“Companies face an increasingly complicated universe of security threats,” said Chris White, CEO of Athos Group, Summit’s parent company. “To that end, we’re investing in the Summit brand and growing our white glove security offering to enterprise customers who benefit from having a trusted partner to manage day-to-day and special security projects.”

About Summit Off Duty Services

Summit Off-Duty Services manages the security needs of clients throughout the U.S., bringing together law enforcement experience, a nationwide network of officers, and an end-to-end technology platform to deliver localized solutions that exceed client’s expectations. Summit’s full suite of services and features developed by its sister company, RollKall, providing access to more than 60,000 peace officers, representing more than 1,500 law enforcement agencies nationwide. To learn more about Summit, visit www.summitoffduty.com.

About Athos Group

Athos Group’s mission is to serve the market for extra-duty public safety professionals via the deepest portfolio of solutions covering all the major segments. Through its subsidiary companies, Athos provides specialized services, customized for each business, officer, and departments in which they serve. Founded in 2006 as Innovative Surveillance Solutions, Athos was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing security services companies in the U.S. in 2014, 2015, and 2016. To learn about Athos, visit www.athosgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005737/en/