Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Summit Partners : Raises $8.35 Billion for Eleventh U.S. Growth Equity Fund

10/04/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latest flagship fund brings total capital raised to more than $10.5 billion since the start of 2020

Summit Partners, a global alternative investment firm, today announced the first and final closing of its latest flagship U.S. growth equity fund. Launched in June 2021, Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund XI was significantly oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap with total commitments of $8.35 billion.

“With the closing of our latest fund, we will continue to pursue our growth equity strategy, serving as the partner of choice for category-leading growth companies and exceptional entrepreneurs within our sectors of focus. We are deeply grateful for the longstanding support of our limited partners and for their trust and confidence in our team and our strategy,” said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners.

Summit’s global team of more than 100 investment professionals works collaboratively across offices in the U.S. and Europe to partner with growth companies in key industry sectors, including technology, healthcare, financial technology and services, consumer and e-commerce, and business services. As active board members and through dedicated value enhancement teams, Summit offers strategic support to portfolio company leaders focused on areas we believe are critical to accelerating and supporting long-term, profitable growth, including revenue optimization, digital marketing, human capital strategy, capital markets expertise and technology and data science.

Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund XI will target minority and majority investments of $75 to $500 million primarily in profitable, category-leading growth companies, pursuing the growth equity strategy the firm pioneered in 1984. This flagship fund follows the close of two 2020 vintage growth equity funds with more than $2.2 billion in capital: Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund III, which targets equity investments between €20 and €80 million in Europe-based companies, and Summit Partners Venture Capital Fund V, which targets equity investments of $10 to $60 million in growth stage companies based primarily in North America.

Since the firm’s inception in 1984, Summit has raised more than $43 billion in capital across its growth equity, fixed income and public equity strategies.

About Summit Partners
Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $42 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 200 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 11-12 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1JJ, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:47aOCWEN FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aTRAVELEX ISSUERCO 2 PLC : Completion of £15 million Funding Raise
EQ
06:46aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT to Advance VLT Central System Technology in Alberta with INTELLIGEN Five-Year Contract Extension
PR
06:46aRIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY FUND, INC. : Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering
BU
06:46aSQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES : to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
BU
06:46aDIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Launches Protect Health Insurance Agency
BU
06:46aPRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of GBP15 million Funding Raise
DJ
06:45aSTANTEC : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021, and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021
AQ
06:45aHIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : Announces $120M of Non-Core Asset Sales
AQ
06:45aOCWEN FINANCIAL : Announces Closing With Reverse Mortgage Solutions to Acquire Reverse Mortgage Servicing and REO Platforms
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global T..
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Inflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5Audi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it

HOT NEWS