Sun Capital Partners Strengthens Healthcare Team with Addition of Sami Abbasi as Managing Director, Operations

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private investment firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced that Sami Abbasi has joined the firm’s Healthcare team as Managing Director, Operations. He will focus on driving operational transformation for Sun Capital’s growing portfolio of healthcare organizations and collaborate closely with the healthcare deal team.

“We are very excited to have Sami join the Sun Capital healthcare team and support our current and future investments,” said Dan Florian, Managing Director, at Sun Capital. “Over the past several years, we have established a strong track record of helping healthcare organizations capitalize on opportunities for operational improvement, identify new avenues for growth and achieve strong performance. Sami’s insights and expertise across the healthcare spectrum will help us continue to further develop our practice and build on our reputation as a leader in the sector.”

Abbasi brings three decades of deep operational experience within the healthcare sector to Sun Capital, with a track record of successfully growing businesses in the physician practice and multi-site healthcare markets. He was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer of Unifeye Vision Partners, a physician practice management company he co-founded that partners with leading eye care providers throughout the United States. Under Abbasi’s leadership, Unifeye grew to annually perform approximately 350,000 patient visits and 35,000 surgical procedures.

“I am very excited to take the next step in my career with Sun Capital, where I can apply my experience and collaborate with healthcare CEOs and management teams to implement operational enhancements that deliver best-in-class patient care, outcomes and experiences while driving growth for portfolio companies like Clinical Care Medical Centers, Simply Beautiful Smiles and West Dermatology,” said Abbasi. “I have been very impressed by the sector knowledge of Sun Capital’s healthcare deal team, and I’m confident that together we will be able to improve and grow these businesses, generate great results for Sun Capital investors, and further develop the healthcare practice.”

Prior to Unifeye, Abbasi was President and CEO of PhyMed Healthcare Group, which provides outsourced anesthesia and pain management services to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. During his tenure, he positioned the company to meaningfully expand its footprint from one to six states, grew revenue and EBITDA more than 35 percent and 50 percent, respectively, and team member turnover decreased by more than half. Other leadership positions include President and CEO of American Pathology Partners, Inc., Chairman and CEO of National Surgical Care, Inc., and President and CEO of Radiologix, Inc., which he also co-founded.

Abbasi began his career in investment banking, where he focused on healthcare across a number of positions with Robertson, Stephens & Company and Citigroup . He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from the University of Rochester.

