Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

02/08/2021 | 05:24pm EST
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("Sun Country Airlines") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sun Country Airlines intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SNCY."

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities will serve as joint lead bookrunners, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Nomura will serve as joint bookrunners for the offering. Apollo Global Securities will serve as a co-manager. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

SOURCE Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
